4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has reassured fans of sweeping changes aimed at revitalizing the club's fortunes following a challenging season where they narrowly escaped relegation.

The Phobians secured their place in the Ghana Premier League for another season with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bechem United on the final matchday at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Throughout the campaign, Hearts of Oak struggled, consistently hovering near the relegation zone.

Their survival hinged on the crucial victory over Bechem United, overturning a deficit to clinch the win in a spirited performance.

In a post-match interview, Coach Ouattara vowed significant transformations ahead.

"We are set for major changes in our recruitment. We will overhaul several aspects of the team. Next season, our target is to compete for the league title, not just to avoid relegation," he asserted confidently.

The narrow escape on the final day not only ensured their top-flight status but also signals a renewed ambition to ascend the league standings.

Supporters can anticipate a more competitive and rejuvenated squad as Ouattara and the management gear up for an intensive offseason of restructuring and recruitment.

As Hearts of Oak prepares for a fresh start, the prospect of challenging for the league crown offers renewed hope and excitement to fans who endured a season of uncertainty and close calls.