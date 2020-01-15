1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of striker Daniel Barnieh Afriyie for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians were able to complete every formalities in time on Monday night which was transfer deadline day to register the marksman.

Hearts of signed the striker from lower tier side Madina Republicans and the club announced his capture this afternoon on their twitter handle.

The club were very busy on transfer deadline day as they tried to close last minute deals for players they have been negotiating with for days.

Among players the phobians registered on transfer deadline day are Aziz Nurudeen, Frederick Ansah Botchway, and Emmanuel Nettey.

