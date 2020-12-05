4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak on Friday, drew goalless against Karela United Football Club in a Match Day Four fixture at the Accra sports stadium.

The result means Hearts have gone three games without a win scoring two and conceding three.

The Phobians made four changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Inter Allies last Sunday.

Emmanuel Nettey and Nurudeen Sulley paved way for Robert Addo Sowah and Frederick Ansah Botchway.

Forward Dominic Eshun was handed his first start of the season replacing Kojo Obeng Junior. While Michelle Sarpong also started in place of Abdul Manaf Umar.

Sidiq Alhassan made his first Premier League start for Karela United after recovering from injury and Yaw Acheampong started ahead of Kamaradini Mamudu.

Nurudeen Abdulai also replaced Darlington Gyan Fosu in the starting line-up. The first half looked dull with the two teams looking uninspiring and undesirous.

They failed to create goal scoring opportunities before the halftime whistle.

The Phobians came close in the 50th minute but Michelle Sarpong's effort graced the woodwork after some good work by Patrick Razak.

Hearts have only managed two points from the three matches they have played so far. They drew (2-2) with AshatiGold and lost 1-0 to Inter Allies.

They increased the pace of the game especially on the flanks where Patrick Razak and Raddy Ovouka operated. In the 79th minute, Patrick Razak created space for himself and run into the box in search of a goal but he was seemed to have been brought down by a Karela United player but his penalty shout was denied by the referee.

Kwame Obeng Junior also found himself in a good position to score but he shot wide after going round his marker in the 82nd minute.

The Phobians kept pilling pressure in the dying embers of the game but that yielded no dividend as the referee blew his whistle for the end of the game.

The result takes Karela United to 8 points while Hearts of Oak stretch their winless run to three, with a game in hand.