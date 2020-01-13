2 hours ago

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of midfielder Aziz Nurudeen on transfer deadline day.

The skipper of Vision FC joins the Phobians as one of new faces brought in to augment the flaundering squad.

The board of the club gave approval for five additional players to be bought before the window closes on Monday night.

The midfielder, who starred for the Black Meteors at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations had been on the radar of the former African Champions.

And a fruitful negotiation between representatives of the player and Hearts of Oak ensured the 21-year-old completed a switch to the rainbow club.

He happened to be the very player who scored the only goal for the under 23 when they beat Accra Hearts in a friendly.

Details of his move to the winners of the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup remain unknown.

Hearts of Oak have had a poor start to the season after defeats in their opening two games of the season.