1 hour ago

Coach of Nkoranza Warriors Stephen Frimpong Manso says Accra Hearts of Oak have signed a quality player in the shape of Ivorian winger Eric Dizan.

According to the former Asante Kotoko trainer, he worked with the forward during his stint with Stade Abidjan after leaving Karela United.

The Phobians on Monday announced the signing of Ivorian winger Eric Dizan their fourth signing of the transfer window.

"I have worked with the Ivorian winger signed by Hearts of Oak at Stade Abidjan after leaving Karela United.

He was one of our key players and is a very good player. He is very diminutive in size like Emmanuel Gyamfi and operates on the left side."

"He is very pacy and Hearts have made a very good signing." he told Ashh FM in an interview.

Eric Dizan joins Hearts from Ivorian side, Stade Abidjan on a three-year contract he has played for clubs like Ivoire Académie Abidjan and RC Bettié.