Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, emphasized that Hearts of Oak are cognizant of the crucial steps needed to evade relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

With just one point separating them from the drop zone, Hearts of Oak are set to face Bechem United in their final match of the season on Sunday.

Alongside city rivals Great Olympics, Heart of Lions, and Karela United, they are deeply embroiled in the battle against relegation.

Addressing the impending relegation battle ahead of the league's final round of fixtures, Asante Twum underscored Hearts of Oak's awareness of the situation.

"We are disappointed that it has been quite a number of years since they last won the title under Samuel Boadu, which is quite worrying. But they know what needs to be done," he remarked to Joy Sports.

"They understand that their fate is in their own hands; they recognize the necessity of going to Bechem and competing for the crucial points."