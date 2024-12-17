8 hours ago

Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku has sharply criticized defender Kelvin Osei Asibey for his recurring mistakes, which he believes have cost the club valuable points in the Ghana Premier League.

Asibey’s latest error, a lapse in communication with goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, allowed Asante Kotoko striker Albert Amoah to capitalize on the mistake and score the match-winning goal in the Super Clash.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mireku did not hold back, pointing out that Asibey’s overconfidence on the ball has become a consistent issue for the team.

“The team is losing points because of his overconfidence with the ball, which has become a feature of his game,” Mireku stated.

The former Hearts captain also emphasized that this was not an isolated incident, claiming that Asibey’s errors have now cost the club points on at least three separate occasions this season.

“This is the third time his errors have cost Hearts of Oak points, and just as coaches are sacked when their errors cost the team points, players who consistently cost the team points should be sidelined,” Mireku insisted.

Currently, Hearts of Oak find themselves in 7th place on the GPL table with 19 points, struggling to maintain consistency as they aim to improve their performance moving forward.