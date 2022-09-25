2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has departed Ghana for South Africa where he is expected to undergo surgery on his knee injury.

This comes after months of sustaining the injury but he finally left Ghana on Saturday evening for South Africa.

The combative midfielder got injured at the tail end of last season but the injury was managed for the player to complete the season.

Plans were that after the season's end he would be flown to South Africa where the club usually conducts surgery for injured players.

He is expected to undergo surgery on Monday at the Blue Valley Clinic in Pretoria, South Africa, the same hospital where Daniel Kodie, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawal were all operated on.

He has become a fan's favourite due to his impressive performance since joining from lower tier side Vision FC

The midfielder has played just 24 matches for the club since joining Hearts of Oak from Vision FC in 2020.