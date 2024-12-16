6 hours ago

Lawrence Osei of Heart of Lions has been awarded the November Goalkeeper of the Month, after an exceptional run of performances that saw him outshine stiff competition from Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak, Emmanuel Kobi of Bibiani Gold Stars, and Bechem United's Dari Aziz Haruna.

Osei's standout achievement in November was recording four consecutive clean sheets, leading his team to three victories and a draw against Accra Lions.

His consistent and impressive goalkeeping was crucial to his team's strong results, earning him this well-deserved recognition.

In appreciation of his hard work and dedication, the Ex-National Goalkeepers Union (NEGU) will present Osei with a pair of gloves, a branded towel, a water bottle, and a T-shirt as part of the award.

This recognition highlights Osei's commitment to his craft and his contributions to his team’s success.