Hearts of Midlothian have bolstered their midfield by signing English-born Ghanaian midfielder Malachi Boateng from Crystal Palace on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Boateng, 22, is a defensive midfielder with a strong background in Scottish football, having previously enjoyed successful loan spells at Queen's Park and Dundee FC.

His professional career began at Crystal Palace in 2019, where he distinguished himself in their academy, earning accolades as U18 and U23 Player of the Year.

During the 2022/23 season, Boateng was loaned to Queen's Park, where he made 41 appearances and was named in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year.

The following season, he continued to make an impact at Dundee, helping them secure a top-six finish in the Premiership.

Hearts’ head coach, Steven Naismith, expressed enthusiasm about Boateng’s addition to the squad. Naismith highlighted Boateng’s strong, athletic, and versatile playing style, noting his ability to win and distribute the ball effectively.

The signing was particularly timely, given current injury concerns within the team.

Boateng will now aim to make a significant contribution at Tynecastle Park as Hearts prepare to kick off their season against Glasgow Rangers.