As the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season approaches, Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC are gearing up for an intriguing pre-season friendly on Wednesday, September 4.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 PM at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This upcoming clash is a significant opportunity for both teams to assess their readiness and fine-tune their strategies ahead of the new season.

Fans can anticipate a highly competitive and engaging encounter as both sides aim to build momentum and enhance their tactical approaches.

Dreams FC enters this friendly on the back of a strong performance, having secured a 4-1 victory over Attram de Visser in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak's most recent pre-season match ended in a 1-1 draw against the Togo U20 national team.

With the new league season on the horizon, this pre-season friendly promises to offer a valuable preview of the excitement to come in the Ghana Premier League.