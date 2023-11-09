5 hours ago

Former Ghana Premier League-winning coach Bashiru Hayford has disclosed that he was approached by Hearts of Oak for the position of head coach for the first team.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Coach Hayford confirmed the contact and mentioned that he promptly submitted his CV in response.

Expressing his eagerness to work for Hearts of Oak, Coach Hayford stated, "Yes, Hearts of Oak contacted me, and I sent them my CV.

The approach was made when they were going to play Gold Stars. If they think the current coach is underperforming and therefore my service is needed, I will be very happy to join them."

This revelation comes amid reports suggesting that Hearts of Oak is contemplating a change in leadership due to the team's challenging start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The uncertainty surrounding the current head coach, Martin Koopman's position, has led to speculation about potential changes to the coaching staff.