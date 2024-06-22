14 hours ago

Hearts of Oak have initiated negotiations with Legon Cities over the potential transfer of 19-year-old left-back Joseph Amoah.

The young defender has attracted significant attention following an impressive debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

In his first season, Amoah made a strong impact with seven assists in 24 league games.

Additionally, he contributed two goals and four assists in the FA Cup, showcasing his offensive capabilities and defensive solidity.

Hearts of Oak, coming off a challenging season, are keen to strengthen their squad.

The team narrowly avoided relegation by securing a dramatic 3-2 victory against Bechem United in their final game, highlighting the urgent need for reinforcement to prevent future struggles.

Determined to avoid a similar scenario next season, Hearts of Oak are actively scouting for talented players.

Amoah's potential acquisition is seen as a significant step towards fortifying their defense and enhancing their overall performance.

Hearts of Oak are prepared to meet the demands of both Amoah and Legon Cities to finalize the transfer.

The Phobians' management is optimistic about the young player's ability to contribute significantly to the team's success in the upcoming season.

As talks progress, Hearts of Oak fans are hopeful that Joseph Amoah will join their ranks, bringing his promising talent and potential to bolster the squad for a stronger performance in the next Ghana Premier League season.