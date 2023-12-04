3 hours ago

The Board Members of Hearts of Oak, including Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, Alhaji Brimah Akanbi, and Vincent Sowah Odotei, have addressed the criticisms from the club's supporters, asserting that they are undeterred by the negative comments.

The Board, which has faced significant pressure due to both on-field and off-field challenges, particularly after the dismissal of head coach Martin Koopman, remains resolute in its stance.

Despite calls for their dismissal by some fans following recent setbacks, the Board members emphasized in a press conference held on Monday, December 4, that they are focused on achieving their set objectives.

"The negative comments will not deter us from achieving what we have set for ourselves," they communicated to the press.

Hearts of Oak, currently positioned 9th on the league log with 16 points after a 1-0 defeat to Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League, is gearing up for a crucial match against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday, December 10, in the hopes of returning to winning ways.