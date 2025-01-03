15 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of former Ghana international midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

The 34-year-old is expected to join the Phobians on a short-term deal as they aim to bolster their squad for the second half of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Known for his combative style, tactical acumen, and precise passing, Wakaso is set to bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the Hearts camp.

Having been without a club since his departure from Shenzhen FC in January 2024, he offers a fresh and dynamic option for the Phobians.

Before leaving Shenzhen, Wakaso had a brief return to the Chinese side following a loan stint at Belgian outfit KAS Eupen, where he made 10 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive club career includes stints at renowned European teams such as Villarreal, Espanyol, Celtic FC, and Deportivo Alavés. Wakaso's vast experience will be a significant asset as Hearts push for a strong finish to the league season.

On the international stage, Wakaso boasts 70 caps and 13 goals for the Ghana Black Stars, having featured in several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He made his Ghana debut on October 13, 2012, and remains a celebrated figure in Ghanaian football.

If the deal materializes, Wakaso's addition could be pivotal in boosting Hearts of Oak's chances of securing the league title and making a significant impact in the ongoing campaign.