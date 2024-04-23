2 hours ago

Abubakar Ouattara, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has pointed to the recent power outages in Ghana as a contributing factor to their weekend defeat against Legon Cities.

Ouattara cited the team's restlessness before the game, attributing it to the power cuts, locally known as dumsor, which have been prevalent in the country.

The defeat marked Hearts of Oak's fourth loss in five games, prompting fans to confront the coach over the team's recent performances.

In response, Ouattara explained that off-field issues, including the lack of electricity and water at the team's hotel the day before the match, affected their preparations and ultimately impacted their performance on the game day.

"These are the materials I have. I do not have any players anywhere else, so, I have to work with them. So be patient and hear me out," Ouattara stated during his post-match interview with StarTimes.

The defeat resulted in Hearts of Oak dropping to 11th place on the league table, following Asante Kotoko's win over FC Samartex on Sunday afternoon.

During matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League in Dawu, the Phobians suffered a 2-0 loss to Legon Cities, with Albert Yeboah scoring a second-half brace in the fixture.