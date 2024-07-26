2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has made it clear that no player will be begged to remain at the club ahead of the next season.

Amidst reports of several players pushing to leave, with the club preparing to part ways with 17 players, the Ivorian trainer emphasized his stance on player departures.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Ouattara stated that the club's doors are open to any player who wishes to depart, as he focuses on building a long-term project at the Ghana Premier League side.

"Hearts of Oak is bigger than any player," said Ouattara. "If my wife said she doesn’t like me anymore, I’ll open the door for her."

He highlighted the importance of a sustainable project aimed at future success. "Hearts of Oak was created in 1911. It took almost 90 years to win the Champions League," he continued.

"Do you want to wait that long again for success? Our project is not just to win the league tomorrow; we want to be at the top."

The 2020/21 league champions finished in the bottom half of last season.

After losing the inaugural edition of the Democracy Cup to Asante Kotoko, Hearts will have an opportunity for silverware when they face Heart of Lions in the Gbese Mantse Homowo Peace Charity Cup.

Hearts of Oak have strengthened their squad for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season by signing goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, defender Samuel Amofa, and former Nations FC duo Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Michael Awuah Mensah.