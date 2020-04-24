27 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have denied signing former Ghana International Sulley Ali Muntari.

Reports were rife in the local media on Friday linking the former Inter Milan ace with a move to the Accra based side.

The club have categorically denied signing Sulley Muntari although they admit that he is a friend of the club and will only announce new signing via their official handles.

Hearts of Oak issued a statement on their official twitter handle as follows:

"Accra Hearts of Oak wants to notify the general sporting public that we have not signed Ghana International Sulley Muntari as it's being reported by the media. Sulley is a great player and a friend of the club. We will continue to unveil the players we have signed. Hearts of Oak, is the Premier club in Ghana and will continue to set the standards, we therefore urge our supporters not to rely on information unless it comes from our official handles."

Muntari has been unattached after leaving Spanish Segunda club Albacete Balompié in 2019.