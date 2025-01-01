6 months ago

Hearts of Oak’s Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, has expressed his belief that his team deserved at least a point in their narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Matchday 13.

The Phobians were edged out 1-0 in a thrilling Super Clash at the Baba Yara Stadium, extending their losing streak to four consecutive defeats against their archrivals.

The only goal of the match came in stoppage time when Kotoko’s in-form forward, Albert Amoah, capitalized on a defensive error from Hearts' Kelvin Osei Asibey to score the match-winner.

Reflecting on the game, Anku-Adiamah said, "We could have played a bit differently or better. It’s Kotoko-Hearts of Oak, and sometimes these things happen.

We need to go back and assess the game. For me, a draw would have been a fair result."

He also noted that despite the loss, it was only their first defeat in six matches, and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to bounce back.

"We will analyze the game, identify our shortfalls, and come back stronger," he added during an interview with Kessben FM.

Hearts of Oak are currently in seventh place in the Ghana Premier League standings with 19 points after 13 matches. They will face Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture on Matchday 14 this weekend.