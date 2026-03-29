9 hours ago

Hearts of Oak have strongly denied reports linking goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to an alleged theft incident involving the Ghana national football team, describing the claims as false and damaging.

‎

‎The controversy emerged on Friday following online reports that two Rolex watches and $2,250 belonging to a team official had been stolen from Ghana’s camp in Vienna ahead of their friendly against Austria. However, Hearts of Oak have categorically rejected any suggestion of their player’s involvement.

‎

‎In a statement issued on March 28, the club described the allegations as “entirely false, misleading, and defamatory,” stressing that the claims originated from an unnamed online source lacking credibility.

‎

‎The club also revealed it had engaged with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), with both parties aligned in dismissing the reports.

‎

‎“The club has engaged directly with the Ghana Football Association, and both parties confirm that there is absolutely no truth to these claims,” the statement said.

‎

‎Hearts of Oak further confirmed that the matter has been reported to law enforcement agencies and relevant regulatory bodies, with expectations that investigations will lead to appropriate action against those responsible.

‎

‎Amid the controversy, the club sought to reassure supporters that Asare remains focused and unaffected. “He is in excellent condition, fully focused, and not in any way affected by these baseless claims,” the statement added.

‎

‎The Black Stars have since travelled to Stuttgart ahead of their upcoming friendly against Germany on Monday, as they aim to recover from their recent 5-1 defeat to Austria in their World Cup preparations.

Read full statement below