9 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak earned a valuable away point as they fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

The Premier League giants aimed to continue their strong performance after a recent draw with Gold Stars and a victory against Medeama SC.

Karela United took the lead in the 6th minute when Owusu Boakye scored with a powerful header from a well-delivered cross.

Accra Hearts of Oak responded before the break, with Hamza Issah scoring a majestic equalizer in the 40th minute, marking his fourth goal in the last three games.

His goal came from a well-taken corner kick.

In the second half, Karela United showed determination to win the game and dominated play with more possession. However, their efforts were thwarted by Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

Karela United had an opportunity to take the lead after Owusu Boakye was fouled in the box during an impressive run in the 82nd minute.

A penalty was awarded, but Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper Richmond Aryee made a crucial save from Evans Adomako's penalty kick.

Despite Karela United's continued efforts to secure the winning goal, Hearts of Oak held on to earn a valuable point.

The draw moved Hearts of Oak to the eighth position in the league standings, while Karela United is in 14th place. Other fixtures took place on Sunday.