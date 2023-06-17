57 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak forward, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, on Saturday, 17th June 2023, exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Cecilia Gyasiwah, in a joyous wedding ceremony held in Accra.

The couple's union was solemnized at the Presbyterian Church in Sapeiman, followed by a delightful reception in the capital city.

Among the attendees were several of Obeng Junior's teammates, including goalkeeper Richard Attah and defender Caleb Amankwah, who joined the striker in celebrating his special day.

Notably, the wedding ceremony also saw the presence of former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Obeng Junior faced challenges during the previous season, as he spent a significant portion of the second half sidelined due to injury.

Despite the personal setbacks, he remained committed to his team.

Hearts of Oak concluded the campaign in a disappointing 12th position, narrowly avoiding relegation by a single point.

Nonetheless, Obeng Junior's wedding served as a joyful occasion amidst the challenging season, and he looks forward to the future with his beloved partner by his side.