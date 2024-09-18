1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Ahmed Polo has voiced strong criticism of the club's current head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, expressing serious doubts about his ability to lead the team to success.

Polo, who has long been a vocal critic of Ouattara, reiterated his stance that the Ivorian coach is not capable of bringing the club any silverware.

In a recent interview with Akoma FM, Polo stated, "A coach like Aboubakar Ouattara who can't guarantee us a trophy doesn't deserve to coach Hearts of Oak."

The legendary former player has been calling for Ouattara's removal since before the start of the season, citing a lack of confidence in the coach's capabilities.

Ouattara took over the coaching role last season, replacing Dutch coach Martin Koopman.

However, his tenure has been far from smooth, as Hearts of Oak struggled under his leadership, narrowly avoiding relegation with a crucial final-day victory.

The current season has started poorly for the Phobians, with the team losing their opening two games.

They suffered an unexpected defeat to newly-promoted Basake Holy Stars and followed that up with a loss to Heart of Lions over the weekend.

Facing mounting pressure, Hearts of Oak will look to bounce back in their upcoming match against Bechem United on match-day 3 of the Ghana Premier League, as fans and management hope for a turnaround in form.