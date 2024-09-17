6 hours ago

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Ahmed Polo has delivered a scathing critique of the club's current head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, expressing strong doubts about his ability to lead the team to success.

Polo, who has been vocal about his concerns since the beginning of the season, has called for the removal of the Ivorian coach, asserting that Ouattara does not have the credentials to deliver trophies for the club.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Polo stated, "A coach like Aboubakar Ouattara who can't guarantee us a trophy doesn't deserve to coach Hearts of Oak."

Ouattara, who replaced Dutch coach Martin Koopman in the middle of last season, struggled to make a significant impact.

Under his leadership, Hearts of Oak barely avoided relegation, securing survival on the final day of the season.

The ongoing 2024/25 season has not started well for the club, as they currently find themselves on a two-game losing streak.

They suffered surprising defeats to debutants Basake Holy Stars and Heart of Lions over the weekend.

With increasing pressure on the team to turn their fortunes around, Hearts of Oak will face Bechem United in their next fixture on match-day 3 of the Ghana Premier League, hoping to halt their slide and improve their standing in the league.