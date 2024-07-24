4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League powerhouse Hearts of Oak are planning to embark on a preseason training tour in Germany ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Ghanaian giants are aiming to make a meaningful impact in the upcoming season.

As part of their preparations, Hearts of Oak have decided to hold their preseason training in Germany.

According to Accra-based Angel FM, the club is in advanced talks with Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim regarding this preseason arrangement.

The move is part of the relationships forged between FC Cincinnati, TSG Hoffenheim, and Hearts of Oak. Should both parties reach a consensus, the Phobians will head to Germany to finalize their preparation for the new season.

Last season, Hearts of Oak narrowly avoided relegation with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Bechem United on the final day of the Ghana Premier League.

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign is scheduled to commence on September 6, 2024.