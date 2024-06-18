4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak, the renowned Ghanaian football club, is actively negotiating with Berekum Chelsea to secure the talented goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere for the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old has garnered acclaim for his stellar performances, establishing himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in the Ghana Premier League.

According to insider sources, Hearts of Oak have been engaged in talks with Obeng Sekyere during the final three matches of the 2023/24 season.

The club is determined to strengthen their squad following disappointing displays from their current goalkeepers, especially after narrowly avoiding relegation.

Presently, Hearts of Oak counts Richard Attah, Kwadwo Osei Bonsu, and Kwesi Nketiah among their goalkeeping options.

However, Attah is anticipated to depart this summer as the club opts not to renew his contract.

Meanwhile, Obeng Sekyere impressed with Berekum Chelsea, featuring in 28 matches last season where he kept an impressive 12 clean sheets and conceded just 31 goals.

Given his standout form, Hearts of Oak sees Obeng Sekyere as a crucial addition to fortify their goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign.