2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak gave their league title charge a huge boost as they defeated Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The phobians managed to beat ten-man Nsoatreman FC 2-1 to keep their league title hopes alive.

Coach David Ocloo's side was very dominant in the opening minutes of the game as they created lots of chances but the breakthrough was not forthcoming.

The Hearts pressure paid off as Linda Mtange's free kick was diverted into the net by Nsoatreman FC defender Philip Ofori in the 15th minute.

Albert Dieudonne Eonde nearly added the second goal for the host in the 18th minute but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu.

Nsoatreman FC was rugged at the back as they repelled all the efforts of the phobians as the first half ended 1-0.

After recess, the phobians upped the ante and grabbed the second goal after a combination between Linda Mtange and Amankwah Baafi resulted in the latter scoring the second goal in the 65th minute of the game.

Nosatreman FC reduced the deficit in the 67th minute through substitute Samuel Ofori in what proved to be a consolation goal.

There was a scene at the stadium when the referee pointed to he spot for a penalty for Nsoatreman in the 70th minute but changed his decision after five minutes after a conference with his assistant referee.

This decision irked the Nsoatreman players and the bench as they queried the referee how he arrived at the decision as there is no VAR in the domestic league.

Nsoatreman FC's frustrations reached the nadir when Ransfrod Frimpong Asokwah was shown his second yellow card as he was sent off in the 83rd minute.

The win takes Hearts to third place on the Ghana Premier League table with 42 points while Nsoatreman FC sits perilously above the relegation zone with 31 points after 26 games.