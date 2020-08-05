1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have settled their indebtedness to players and staff of the club of their two month salary arrears.

Players and members of the technical staff have been owed two months salary arrears for the month of June and July but that ha now been settled.

Football the world over has suffered greatly from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Ghana is no different.

There has been no football in Ghana since the middle of March with most clubs depending on gate proceeds to survive.

Hearts of Oak have have as of today paid players salary arrears for the last two months and players and members of staff will be greatly relieved.

With some clubs employing salary cuts in order to mitigate the dire financial strains of the coronavirus pandemic, it is believed the phobians are paying their players and technical staff in full.

Hearts of Oak like most other clubs in Ghana cannot wait for football to bounce back so as to generate revenue from the gates and sponsorship monies from the league.