2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana Premier League's most prestigious clubs, have officially signed talented defender Ransford Mensah from lower-tier side Danbort FC.

The transfer was confirmed on Monday, August 19, with the club expressing their excitement about the new addition.

"Done Deal! From Danbort FC to Hearts of Oak. Ransford Mensah is a Phobian, and we are pleased to call you one of ours," the club announced, highlighting their enthusiasm for the signing.

Ransford Mensah is among seven new players added to Hearts of Oak's roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The other new recruits include Ramzy Yussif, Mawuli Wayo, Hussein Mohammed, Kwabena Boateng, Isshak Saani Mohammed, and Yahaya Draman.

After a difficult season where they narrowly avoided relegation by finishing 14th, Hearts of Oak are focused on reinforcing their squad to compete more effectively in the new campaign.

The club’s efforts come after a season in which they failed to secure any silverware despite numerous changes to their technical team.

With the new season on the horizon, Hearts of Oak are actively working to strengthen their team and manage player departures.

The acquisition of Ransford Mensah and the other new signings represent a significant move towards achieving their goals for the forthcoming season.