4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak have officially signed center-back Michael Mensah Awuah on a three-year deal, marking their second acquisition of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old defender joins the Ghanaian giants after an impressive season with Nations FC, where he made 28 league appearances and played a crucial role in their debut topflight campaign.

Awuah has already begun training with his new teammates and is set to feature in the upcoming Democracy Cup game against rivals Asante Kotoko.

His signing follows that of Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, who also joined the Rainbow Club from Nations FC.

Hearts of Oak confirmed the signing on their official Facebook page, stating:

"Welcome to the Phobia family, Michael Mensah Awuah! We're excited to have you on board and can't wait to see you shine in the iconic Hearts of Oak colours. Phobia! Masters!"

Awuah's addition strengthens the club's defense, and his performance will be eagerly anticipated by the 'Phobians'.

With his talent and experience, he is expected to make a significant contribution to the team's success in the upcoming season.