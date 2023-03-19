2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak striker Yassan Ouatching has been handed a call-up by his Central African Republic(CAR) national team for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header against Madagascar

The striker has struggled for a place in the Hearts of Oak starting lineup since joining at the beginning of the season but made a place in the 26-man squad announced by coach Savoy Raoul.

He joined Hearts as a free agent in July 2022 and has failed to live up to the hype under two coaches Samuel Boadu and Slavko Matic as he still waits for his first goal for Hearts.

Ouatching made a total appearance of 11 matches with a total time of just 351 minutes for Hearts of Oak this season.

Central African Republic will travel to Antananarivo to face Madagascar in the first leg tie of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday, March 23 before hosting Madagascar on March 27 at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

The wild beats are third in Group E which has Ghana on top of the table with 4 points, alongside Angola who has the same points as Ghana.

FULL LIST: