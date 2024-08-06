2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak’s Public Relations Officer, Opare Addo, has confirmed the club’s ambitious plan to construct a new 25,000-seat sports arena.

This announcement follows earlier statements from Board Chairman Togbe Afede about the club's infrastructure development.

According to Addo, the club is actively working to secure land for the project.

The initial phase will involve the construction of a mini stadium at Pobiman, which will be used for friendly matches. Subsequently, Hearts of Oak plans to build a full-scale stadium designed specifically for their league fixtures.

“We are committed to building a standard stadium for our league games, which will allow us to vacate the Accra Sports Stadium for the National Sports Authority (NSA),” Addo said.

The new facilities will enhance the club's home ground experience, eliminating the need to relocate matches due to the Accra Sports Stadium’s unavailability.

This move aligns with the club’s ongoing efforts to improve their infrastructure and performance in both domestic and international competitions.

Hearts of Oak has already completed developing its training facilities in Pobiman, which have been vital in preparing the team for Ghana Premier League encounters.

The new stadiums are expected to further elevate the club’s status and contribute to its future success.