4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially announced the signing of Asamoah Boateng Afriyie from Nations FC, concluding weeks of intensive negotiations.

The 26-year-old forward has inked a three-year deal with the 'Phobians' after passing a mandatory medical examination.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who reportedly pushed for Afriyie’s acquisition, highlighted the player's explosive performances in the just-concluded season as a key reason for the recommendation.

Afriyie had a standout campaign at Nations FC, netting 11 goals in 29 league appearances, making him a prime target for Hearts of Oak.

The signing comes as part of a broader strategy by the 2000 African champions to revamp their squad following a disappointing season that saw them finish 14th in the league standings.

The club is eager to deliver a stronger performance in the upcoming campaign.

Afriyie has already started training with his new teammates, including Michael Mensah Awuah, who also joined from Nations FC.

Both players are set to make their debut in the highly anticipated Democracy Cup match against rivals Asante Kotoko next week.