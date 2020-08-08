2 hours ago

Fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak have issued a congratulatory message to new Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah on his appointment.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was officially unveiled on Friday as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko at a ceremony at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak did not take too long to officially welcome the CEO of their rivals to the big league with a message on their twitter handle.

"We welcome Nana Yaw Amponsah to the big league. Congratulations on your appointment as the new CEO of

@AsanteKotoko_SC. Together, we will work in partnership to aid in the development of Ghana football as we remain fierce competitors on the field." they posted.

The club has been without a CEO since George Amoako left his role when the new board was appointed by the life patron of the club.

He expressed his delight after being officially unveiled to members of the press and the club's teeming supporters.

The porcupine warriors have offered the former Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful , Nana Yaw Amponsah a three year contract as the club's new Chief Executive Officer.

Kotoko settled on the 36 year old Sports Administrator and qualified FIFA intermediary as the man to take the club to the next level.

?s=20