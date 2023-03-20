37 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak laboured to a slim win over bottom club Kotoku Royals on Matchday 22 of the betPawa Premier League at Accra Sports Stadium Sunday.

The former champions were hoping to continue their unbeaten run against Kotoku Royals but did not come cheap as the visitors frustrated the Phobians for majority part of the game.

Kotoku Royals were more compact at the back as they kept a very level of discipline to frustrate Hearts of Oak.

With the first half, ending goalless, the second half saw a renewed sense of urgency from Hearts of Oak , as they pushed forward in search of the opening goal. However, Kotoku Royals defended resolutely, with goalkeeper Frank Boateng making a number of brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.

Caleb Amankwah broke the hearts of Kotoku Royals with a late strike to give Accra Hearts of Oak a 1-0 win as he popped up with the decisive goal to send the home fans into a frenzy.

The win takes their unbeaten run to following - the 1-0 win against Asante Kotoko and the draw against Bibiani Gold Stars on Matchday 21. Accra Hearts of Oak are now fourth in the table with 35 points - 4 points behind leaders Aduana FC who play Legon Cities on Monday.