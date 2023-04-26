1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has slammed the center referee in their 1-0 defeat against Bechem United last Saturday.

Bechem United defeated Accra Hearts of Oak by a solitary goal on Saturday afternoon at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in their match day 27 clash.

The home side started the match with purpose and their first incursion into the Hearts area resulted in a wasted free kick.

But it did not take long as the home side won a penalty as the twinkle-toed Clinton Duodu was felled in the penalty box by Dennis Korsah as the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Hafiz Wontah Konkoni to slot home in the 21st minute to give the home side the lead in the first half.

Inkoom believes that the decision to award the spot kick was the wrong call and urged referees to refrain from such decisions in order to improve the interest in the domestic game.

"The infringement was not close to a penalty," he told the press after the game. "If we want the Ghana Premier League to be exciting, referees must stop making such decisions. It's sad because that was never a penalty," he added.

The phobians are currently outside the top four and five points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars.