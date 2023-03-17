4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will host bottom placed Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Matchday 22 of the betPawa Premier League on Sunday.

The former champions who left it late to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat in Bibiani will aim for the double over Kotoku Royals following a 1-0 win at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first round of the season.

A first half strike from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was enough to give the Phobians the three points.

Kotoku Royals have improved in the second round of the season and Sunday's 3-1 win over Bechem United at the Theatre of Dreams goes to confirm that fact. The Akyem Oda side have won more points in 2023 compared to their points build up in the entire first round. They recorded a 3-2 win against Bibiani Gold Stars before hitting Dreams FC 3-0 at Dawu. Kotoku Royals have scored 19 goals and conceded 34 goals in the season.

Hearts of Oak sit in 4th place with 32 points - won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five matches.

Assistant Coach David Ocloo who took over from Slavko Matic in an acting capacity has yet to lose a match since he was put in temporarily charge of the team, following one win and one draw in games against Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars.

The likes of Amankwah Baafi, Konadu Yiadom, Caleb Amankwah and Linda Mtange are all available for selection.

Kotoku Royals would expect top marksman Andy Kumi Francis to produce the goals against the Phobians. The former Asante Kotoko forward has scored 6 goals in 8 games for the club since he joined in January. Also in their team is Collins Kofi Kudjoe - a striker who has netted 3 goals in four matches for the club. Paul Abanga and shot stopper Frank Boateng are all available for the game.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

In other fixtures: Real Tamale United will battle Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium after drawing 0-0 against city rivals Tamale City. Berekum Chelsea who beat Legon Cities 1-0 at Golden City Park have recorded three wins and two losses in their last five matches. Real Tamale United are winless in their last five matches and have asked head coach Baba Nuhu to step aside over poor performance. Real Tamale United sit in 11th place with 27 points whiles Berekum Chelsea are 8th with 31 points. Stephen Badu Dankwa, Nurudeen Yussif, Alhassan Mohammed Mankuyeli and Issah Kuka are all available for selection. Berekum Chelsea also have the likes of Collins Ameyaw, Flavien Kwasi Kongoza, Lord Amoah and returnee Stephen Amankonah ready.

At Akoon Park - Medeama SC will host Accra Great Olympics. Medeama SC lost 1-0 to Aduana FC to end their 6 game unbeaten run in the league whiles Great Olympics are also winless in their last two matches. The mauves and yellows are 7th with 31 points having won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches whiles Great Olympics sit in 12 place with 27 points. The Dade Boys have won one, lost three and drawn one in their last five matches.

Third placed Bechem United will face Karela United at Fosu Gyeabuor Park on Sunday after losing 3-1 to Kotoku Royals in Dawu. The Hunters have amassed 33 points in 21 games and recorded 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in their last five matches. Karela United sit in 14th place with 26 points with only three points separating them from 16th placed Legon Cities. Hafiz Wontah Konkoni of Behem United has scored 9 goals for Bechem United and expected to team up with Emmanuel Avornyo, Clinton Duodu, Isaiah Nyarko and Kofi Abgesimah. Abdul-Raman Yaya, Mohammed Rashid, Samuel Attah Kumi, Ebenezer Ocran and Solomon Twene are also available to start for Coach Tanko Shaibu’s side Karela United.

New boys Nsoatreman FC take on high flying Accra Lions on Sunday. The visitors are unbeaten in the second round of the campaign with three wins and one draw in four second round games. Nsoatreman FC lost 1-0 to Karela United on Matchday 21 and will be hoping to redeem their image against Accra Lions. Accra Lions have 37 points and are 2nd in the League log with just two points separating them from leaders Aduana FC. Nsoatreman are 13th with 27 points but with only two wins in their last five games. Emmanuel Kotei, Wattara Shule, Moahmmed Yakubu and Abu Ushau are all available for selection for Nsoatreman FC whiles Accra Lions hoipe to parade the likes of Abass Samari Salifu who has netted 9 goals in 17 games, youngster Dominic Amponsah, Richard Sackey and David Oduro.