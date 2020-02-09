1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak continued their impressive record on the road as they managed to pick up a point at the dreaded Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Aduana Stars this season have not dropped a single point at their home grounds in the Ghana Premier League as they have recorded wins in all matches played there.

The rearguard was able to put a muzzle on roaring Yahaya Mohammed who roars highest at the Dormaa Park as all his eight goals scored this season have been at Dormaa.

The home side obviously started on the front foot piling pressure on the phobians but the water tight defence will not give in.

Chances were far and few between both sides expect for some long range shots that did not cause much problems for both goalies.

Kofi Kordzi indeed struck the upright with a thunderous volley three minutes after the second half started and that was the closest the phobians went to scoring.

Both sides huffed and puffed but there was no break through as they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Hearts of Oak by this scoreline have not beaten any side currently in the top six of the Ghana Premier League table this season having drawn three and lost three in the process.