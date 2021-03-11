8 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka hass been handed a call up by the Congolese national team ahead of their AFCON 2022 qualifier later this month.

The left full back has been a revelation since joining the capital based club and has been a shining light for the team.

He has contributed three assists while scoring a goal this season after 17 games in the Ghana Premier League.

Ovouka, 21, was handed a call up last year in a double header qualifier against Eswatini in November but the call up was scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hearts of Oak full back is the only player plying his trade on the continent to be invited by the Congo national team.

Congo will square off against already qualified Senegal at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débaton on March 26 before facing Guinea Bissau away four days later in the 2022 AFCON qualifier.