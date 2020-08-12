1 hour ago

Managing Director (MD) for Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore was appointed in March 2019

Accra Hearts of Oak announced that they have parted ways with key striker Joseph Esso as the past three seasons he has been their most important player.

Disagreement on contract valuation and length led to the club parting ways with the striker whose contract has expired.

Deputy Organizer of the Supporters wing National Chapters committee(NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Abass Sule has accused Managing Director, Frederick Nana Moore for the exit of fans favourite Joseph Esso.

"When a player is leaving and all the fans aren't happy then its means that the player is very important to the fans and the club "he told Ashh FM.

"I will say the management especially Frederick Moore is responsible for Joseph Esso leaving the club

I think Frederick Moore and the management should calm themselves down and have a good talk with Esso so he can stay."

"What is so important speaking big big English and not doing what is expected of you.

I have done a meeting with him four times with him and he is always speaking English instead of twi."

"I'm not saying his English lead to the departure of Joseph Esso but sometimes he should come to all our levels so that we can understand ourselves

I have not informed him to limit his English but I think if he limit it , it will help all of us." he added