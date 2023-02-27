27 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has granted approval for the betPawa Premier League MatchDay 20 fixture between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to be played in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of the 66th Independence Day anniversary.

This follows a fruitful discussion between the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Asante Kotoko SC and the National Sports Authority on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The annual President’s Cup which is played in honour of the sitting President is played on the eve of Ghana’s Independence Day celebration. This year’s edition will take place at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4pm.

Stakeholders are to note that the winner of the match will be awarded the three points in the betPawa Premier League by the GFA and also presented with medals and a Trophy by the Ghana League Clubs Association.

The game will proceed to penalty shootouts to determine the winner if it ends in a draw.

The leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has met with Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) to brief him about the concept and other arrangements for the day.