4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak have named their starting eleven for their match day 22 clash against basement side Kotoku Royals this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The phobians are without some key players such as Gladosn Awako and Konadu Yiadom but Kotoku Royals should still be a manageable test without the duo.

Stand-in coach David Ocloo has made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Bibiani Gold Stars last weekend with goalkeeper Richmond Ayi coming in for Eric Ofori Antwi in post.

While Zakaria Yakubu replaces the towering Konadu Yiadom who is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Line up below:

1 Richmond Ayi

2 Amankwah Baafi

3 Rashid Okine

4 Caleb Amankwah

5 Zakari Yakubu

6 Eric Esso

7 Otanga Jeordon

8 Benjamin York

9 Linda Mtenge

10 Obeng Junior

11 Albert Eonde

SUBSTITUTES:

12 Eric Ofori

13 Samuel Inkoom

14 Salifu Ibrahim

15 Faisal Billy

16 Isaac Mensah

17 Enoch Asubonteng

18 Francis Adjetey

19 Victor Aidoo

20 Prince Damang