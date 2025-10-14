3 hours ago

The Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has shut down the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Clinic and nine other health facilities as part of its ongoing enforcement exercise in the Ashanti Region.

The operation, which began on Monday, October 13, 2025, is aimed at clamping down on health facilities operating without the required licenses and proper documentation.

According to HeFRA officials, the KMA Clinic had been operating for several years without a valid license which is a clear breach of regulatory standards.

In total, 18 health facilities have been closed since the exercise began, as HeFRA intensifies efforts to ensure compliance and protect public health and safety.