8 hours ago

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has stepped up its nationwide enforcement efforts, shutting down several unlicensed health facilities in the Ashanti Region.

Among those affected are ANKHOR Diagnostics and RASHBILL Eyecare, both located within the premises of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The closures have left some patients stranded as HeFRA officials continue their inspections to ensure facilities meet regulatory standards.

This operation follows the recent closure of 17 health facilities across the country for operating with expired licenses or unsafe conditions that failed to meet health delivery standards. HeFRA stated that the crackdown is part of a wider initiative to eliminate unaccredited facilities and enforce strict compliance with licensing and operational requirements.

Dr. Winfred Baah, CEO of HeFRA, explained that the agency’s actions are aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring that only qualified, compliant healthcare providers are allowed to operate within Ghana’s medical system.