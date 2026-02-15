6 hours ago

Swedish side Helsingborgs IF are on the verge of completing the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asoma after reaching an agreement with VPS.

Only final contractual details and a routine medical remain before the transfer is finalised, with an official announcement expected soon.

Asoma, who has impressed with his composure and work rate in midfield, is seen as a key addition as Helsingborg look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign. The 22-year-old has built a reputation for his ball-winning ability and intelligent distribution, attributes that are believed to have attracted interest from the Swedish outfit.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that talks progressed smoothly between the two clubs, paving the way for what is anticipated to be a straightforward completion of the move.

For Asoma, the switch represents another step forward in his European career, offering the opportunity to test himself in a new environment and continue his development. If all goes to plan, Helsingborg supporters could see their new signing unveiled in the coming days.