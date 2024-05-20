8 hours ago

Ghanaian teenager Henry Addo celebrated a remarkable achievement in his debut season as Maccabi Tel-Aviv clinched the Israeli Premier League title.

The young forward witnessed his team secure a commanding 3-0 victory over fierce rivals Hapoel Beer Sheva, establishing an insurmountable eight-point lead with just two matches remaining in the season.

Addo, who transferred from Slovakia's MSK Zilina to Maccabi Tel-Aviv in February 2024, signed a 3.5-year contract valued at €1 million.

Despite hailing from Zilina's renowned African youth academy, Addo has found opportunities limited, making only one appearance without registering any offensive statistics.

Nevertheless, his limited involvement did not dampen his enthusiasm for the team's outstanding accomplishments.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv demonstrated sheer dominance throughout the domestic season, securing 24 victories, drawing seven matches, and suffering only three losses in a grueling 34-match campaign.

With this triumph, Maccabi Tel-Aviv now prepares for their upcoming challenge in the UEFA Champions League, aiming to build on their domestic success on the European stage.