1 hour ago

Henry Addo, the young Ghanaian forward, played a pivotal role as Maccabi Tel Aviv clinched the Israeli Super Cup with a 2-0 triumph over Maccabi Petah Tikva on Monday evening.

The reigning Israeli champions asserted their dominance early in the final, with veteran forward Eran Zahavi opening the scoring in the 14th minute, assisted by Gabi Kanichowsky.

This goal set the tone for Tel Aviv's control of the match.

The victory was sealed in stoppage-time when substitute Matan Hozez added the second goal, confirming Tel Aviv as the new champions of the Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium.

Addo, 21 years old, earned a starting spot in the final and played for 60 minutes before being substituted for Hozez. His contribution highlighted his growing importance to the team.

Also making an impact was Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Tyrese Asante, who debuted for Tel Aviv after joining from ADO Den Haag this summer.

Asante came on in the 61st minute, adding to the team's defensive strength.

Addo, who transferred to Tel Aviv from MSK Zilina during the winter transfer window, made a solitary appearance last season but is expected to play a more significant role in the upcoming campaign.

His performance in the Super Cup victory underscores his potential impact for Tel Aviv in the season ahead.