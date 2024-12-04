10 hours ago

Henry Fitz, the man involved in the adult tape scandal with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, has been arrested.

However, this time, his arrest is not in connection with Serwaa Amihere but rather due to threats he allegedly issued to individuals he claims have offended him, according to a viral report with details from Gossips 24.

Earlier, Fitz had been involved in a series of online rants, during which he issued death threats, particularly to people he accused of owing him money.

It was reported that in July and August, Fitz became enraged online after claims circulated that his "Dear Home" hotel had been sold.

He vehemently denied the allegations, taking to social media to rant about those he believed had deceived, betrayed, and fought against him.

He also vowed to retaliate against those who spread the rumours.

Fitz argued that his hotel had not been sold and challenged anyone claiming otherwise to present proof.

He threatened legal action, stating he would provide documents to confirm that the hotel remained his.

Henry Fitz posted documents on social media, claiming that they were not purchase agreements but rather proof that no sale had taken place.

"Dear Home Hotel is not for sale; If you give a loan to someone based on a purchase agreement, it doesn't mean a default guarantees a sale. If you spend even a pesewa at the hotel, you will eventually pay me back," he stated on Snapchat.

The situation escalated further when Fitz attacked a man named Kwaku Ananse on social media, claiming that Ananse owed him $100,000.

He later admitted that Kwaku Ananse had previously given him GH¢2,000, bought a phone and purchased a car for his wife.

Despite this, he insisted that the outstanding debt remained, and he demanded that Ananse deduct those amounts from the $100,000 owed and pay him the balance.

He then issued a series of severe death threats to Kwaku Ananse, warning him to beware of what he (Henry Fitz) is capable of.

He even claimed that Ananse should ask a certain "S.A." about what he was capable of.

Consequently, the police moved in after Fitz's threats became more serious, thereby leading to his arrest.

Per reports, he was taken into custody for issuing the threats and engaging in what is deemed an escalating pattern of aggressive and dangerous behaviour.

Watch the full video below: