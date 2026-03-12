10 hours ago

Former Interior Minister Henry Quartey has acknowledged that recruitment opportunities within Ghana’s security services are sometimes sold to applicants, despite official procedures intended to ensure fairness and transparency.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning programme Dwaso Nsem, Mr Quartey explained that although the recruitment process is guided by established protocols, some individuals who receive recruitment slots end up selling them to interested candidates.

According to him, it is often difficult to determine exactly who is responsible for the sale of such slots because the transactions usually occur outside the official recruitment structure.

“It is often difficult to identify exactly who is responsible for selling such slots,” he said, highlighting the challenges authorities face in monitoring and controlling the practice.

Mr Quartey recounted an incident from his time in office to illustrate how the system can be abused. He said he once allocated a recruitment slot to an Imam in his Ayawaso Central constituency with the intention that a qualified Muslim youth from the community would benefit from the opportunity.

However, he later discovered that the slot had been sold instead of being given to a deserving candidate.

“I gave the slot to the Imam so that a qualified Muslim youth could benefit from it, but later I realised the slot had been sold,” he revealed.

Mr Quartey said the incident reflects how recruitment opportunities can be misused despite efforts to ensure the process remains fair and transparent.