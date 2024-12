1 hour ago

The Interior Minister and former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has lost his seat to the NDC candidate in the area.

Per the provisional results, Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu, the NDC parliamentary candidate won with 29,965 votes while Henry Quartey of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 23,339 votes.

Henry Quartey served two terms as a MP having won the 2016 and 2020 elections.